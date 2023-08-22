Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Coty (COTY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coty (COTY - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic revenues- Americas: $567.90 million compared to the $566.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues - Asia Pacific: $189.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $157.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.3%.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $594.20 million versus $529.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Revenues- Prestige: $799.60 million versus $753.92 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.
  • Revenues- Consumer Beauty: $552 million compared to the $547.27 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige: $85.10 million compared to the $86.23 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty: $20 million compared to the $17.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Coty have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

