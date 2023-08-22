Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Macy's (M) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Macy's (M - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.13 billion, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Macy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -8.2% compared to the -8.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • No. of Stores - End of Period - Bluemercury: 158 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 158.
  • Macy's Stores - Boxes (EOP): 565 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 564.
  • Consolidated Number of stores: 780 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 782.5.
  • Net Sales: $5.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
  • Macy's Media Network revenue, net: $30 million compared to the $32.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Credit card revenues, net: $120 million versus $157.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.2% change.
Shares of Macy's have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

