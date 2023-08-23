Back to top

Equinor (EQNR) Considers a $1B Asset Sale in Azerbaijan

Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) is considering selling some of its operations in Azerbaijan, including a 7.27% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, the country's largest oil project, per a Bloomberg report.

Per the report, Equinor is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to gauge buyer interest in the massive ACG field. The assets could have a $1 billion market worth following a deal.

In the first seven months of this year, the ACG field in the Caspian Sea, which is operated by BP plc (BP - Free Report) with the help of other partners Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) , Socar, the national energy firm of Azerbaijan, and Japan's Inpex, pumped almost 10.6 million tons of crude oil, according to official figures.

In the first half of 2023, BP and its co-venturers spent about $232 million in operating expenditure and $746 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

Equinor is required by the provisions of an existing contract to grant Socar first refusal on its stake. Bids for the presumably $1 billion-Equinor assets are expected in the upcoming weeks.

In addition to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil export pipeline, Equinor has stakes in other Caspian Sea exploration and development fields.

