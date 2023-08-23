Back to top

Dick's (DKS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.22 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.82, compared to $3.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.76, the EPS surprise was -25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dick's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 1.8% versus 2.51% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 860 versus 865.83 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Square Footage: 42.4 Msqft versus 42.73 Msqft estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods: 725 compared to the 729.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store: 135 versus 137.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores opened - Total: 1 compared to the 5.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Dick's have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

