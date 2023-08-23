ADTRAN (ADTN) Unveils Intellifi to Boost In-Home Wi-Fi Networks

ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) recently introduced Intellifi, a cloud-managed Wi-Fi solution designed to enhance communication service providers' (CSP) capability to effectively manage and monetize residential Wi-Fi networks. Intellifi, a complete connected home solution, is an expansion of ADTRAN's Mosaic One software-as-a-service platform. It offers greater flexibility and enables CSPs to deliver an intelligent, secure and personalized Wi-Fi experience to residential subscribers. Service providers often manage a large volume of residential customers. Monitoring all these networks at scale, identifying and addressing issues, and providing consistent support places significant strains on their resources. Resolving even basic issues necessitates labor-intensive support and costly on-site technician visits. To address these problems, Intellifi provides a comprehensive cloud management capability with a wide range of customization options. CSPs can seamlessly integrate Intellifi into their systems within a single day, substantially reducing subscriber installation time. Even during cloud management outages, it ensures uninterrupted connectivity, delivering high gigabit throughput and low-latency connections. Its transparent pricing and AI-driven network insights allow CSPs to maximize their revenue potential while reducing total cost ownership by up to 20% over five years. Intellifi MeshView serves as a cloud-based portal, which equips customer support representatives and technical staff with the necessary tools and insights to efficiently resolve network issues. The solution combines ADTRAN’s multi-gigabit service delivery gateways and mesh satellites that facilitate smooth and secure residential Wi-Fi service. The Intellifi mobile app incorporates intuitive tools that provide subscribers with a personalized in-home Wi-Fi experience with greater transparency into their installed systems. ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future. The stock has declined 66.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 11.6% Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ADTRAN (ADTN) Unveils Intellifi to Boost In-Home Wi-Fi Networks
ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) recently introduced Intellifi, a cloud-managed Wi-Fi solution designed to enhance communication service providers' (CSP) capability to effectively manage and monetize residential Wi-Fi networks. Intellifi, a complete connected home solution, is an expansion of ADTRAN's Mosaic One software-as-a-service platform. It offers greater flexibility and enables CSPs to deliver an intelligent, secure and personalized Wi-Fi experience to residential subscribers.
Service providers often manage a large volume of residential customers. Monitoring all these networks at scale, identifying and addressing issues, and providing consistent support places significant strains on their resources. Resolving even basic issues necessitates labor-intensive support and costly on-site technician visits. To address these problems, Intellifi provides a comprehensive cloud management capability with a wide range of customization options.
CSPs can seamlessly integrate Intellifi into their systems within a single day, substantially reducing subscriber installation time. Even during cloud management outages, it ensures uninterrupted connectivity, delivering high gigabit throughput and low-latency connections. Its transparent pricing and AI-driven network insights allow CSPs to maximize their revenue potential while reducing total cost ownership by up to 20% over five years.
Intellifi MeshView serves as a cloud-based portal, which equips customer support representatives and technical staff with the necessary tools and insights to efficiently resolve network issues. The solution combines ADTRAN’s multi-gigabit service delivery gateways and mesh satellites that facilitate smooth and secure residential Wi-Fi service. The Intellifi mobile app incorporates intuitive tools that provide subscribers with a personalized in-home Wi-Fi experience with greater transparency into their installed systems.
ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.
It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.
The stock has declined 66.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 11.6%
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
