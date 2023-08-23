Back to top

Why Applied Materials (AMAT) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of chipmaking equipment is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Applied Materials, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.86 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -8.37% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Materials has increased 26.54% because six estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $7.79 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +1.17%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, 10 estimates have moved up for Applied Materials versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 6.1% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Applied Materials earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Applied Materials have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 7.5% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.


