Toll Brothers (TOL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.69 billion, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.73, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion, representing a surprise of +8.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Closed/Delivered - Units: 2524 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2417.33.
  • Backlog - Units: 7295 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7132.73.
  • Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit): $1,059.70 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1,013.89.
  • Average Backlog Price: $1,079.50 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,090.31.
  • Net contracts - Units: 2245 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1977.07.
  • Backlog - Value: $7.87 billion compared to the $7.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Selling Communities: 345 compared to the 360 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Home Sales: $2.67 billion versus $2.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Land sales: $13.04 million versus $29.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -94.5% change.
  • Gross Margin- Home sales: $742.65 million versus $635.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- Land sales and other: $1.46 million versus -$0.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Toll Brothers have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

