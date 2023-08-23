Back to top

Peloton (PTON) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) reported revenue of $642.1 million, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.68, compared to -$1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $640.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45, the EPS surprise was -51.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions: 3078 versus 3090.31 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn: 1.4% versus 1.28% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $421.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $431.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Revenues- Connected Fitness Products: $220.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $209.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.4%.
  • Gross profit- Subscription: $283.60 million versus $292.90 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Connected Fitness Products: -$82.60 million versus -$23.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Peloton have returned -17.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

