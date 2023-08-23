Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) reported $3.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $2.49 for the same period compares to $2.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53, the EPS surprise was -1.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Consumer: $319.24 million compared to the $292.43 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communications: $380.50 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $414.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.5%.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $747.55 million versus $737.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
  • Revenue- Industrial: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Analog Devices here>>>

Shares of Analog Devices have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise