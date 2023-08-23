Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Kohl's (KSS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) reported $3.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +116.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kohl's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -4.4%.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1171 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1171.25.
  • Net Sales: $3.68 billion versus $3.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Other revenue: $217 million versus $210.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
Shares of Kohl's have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

