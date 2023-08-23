We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras' (PBR) Chief Expects Another 40 Years of Oil Production
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company, aims to keep producing oil for the ensuing four decades while significantly increasing its investments in renewable energy. The company does so in an effort to promote an energy transition, the company's chief exploration and production officer Joelson Mendes said on Tuesday, per media reports.
At a Banco Santander-sponsored event, Mendes said that Petrobras recognizes that global demand for oil would fall over time but still sees opportunity to commercialize its fossil fuels. He added that PBR is likely to retain a balanced portfolio for at least the next ten years, balancing investments in both oil and renewable energy, while keeping the company’s proved reserves roughly stable.
CEO Jean Paul Prates stated that Petrobras would support the energy transition envisioned by Brazil’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but it must continue to produce oil in order to generate revenues and pay for those investments.
Mendes also defended Petrobras' contentious plan to drill a well near the mouth of the Amazon River, in a region known as the Equatorial Margin, a request that has caused dissension within Lula's own ruling coalition. He also added that the company’s geoscientists believe they could succeed at the Equatorial Margin. Ibama, the environmental protection body, earlier denied Petrobras' request to Drill at Amazon River due to discrepancies in environmental assessments. However, the oil giant has appealed the decision.
