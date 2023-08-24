ScanSource (SCSC) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates

ScanSource, Inc. ( SCSC Quick Quote SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined 16% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 91 cents per share. On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings of 68 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 78 cents per share. The company reported net sales of $947 million in the reported quarter, down 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $918 million. Net sales in the United States and Canada were down 1.3% to $855 million. International sales decreased by 4.1% to $93 million. Specialty Technology Solutions’ revenues fell 3.3% to $562 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, courtesy of lost sales from the cyberattack and a slowdown in mobility and barcoding. Sales at Modern Communications & Cloud were $386 million in the reported quarter, up 1% year over year, driven by growth in Cisco products. Operational Update
The cost of sales amounted to $838 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The gross profit totaled $109 million, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $111 million. The gross margin came in at 11.5% during the reported quarter, remaining flat year over year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 2.1% year over year to $74 million. The adjusted operating profit was $32.8 million in comparison to the prior-year quarter’s $31.9 million. The adjusted operating margin was 3.5% compared with 3.3% reported in the prior year’s quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was up 3.9% year over year to $40 million. Financial Condition
The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $36 million as of Jun 30, 2023, in comparison to $38 million as of Jun 30, 2022. The company utilized $15 million of cash in operating activities in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $79 million used in the prior-year quarter. The company’s long-term debt was $144 million at the end of fiscal 2023, up from $124 million at the end of fiscal 2022.
Fiscal 2023 Performance
ScanSource reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.85 in fiscal 2023, in comparison to $3.97 reported in the prior fiscal. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 per share.
Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at $3.47, up 0.9% from $3.44 reported in fiscal 2022. Sales were up 7.3% year over year to $3.78 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 billion. Fiscal 2024 Outlook
ScanSource expects net sales growth of at least 3% in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $180 million. The company expects a free cash flow of at least $150 million.
Price Performance
ScanSource's shares have lost 18.3% in the past year against the
industry's growth of 5.2%.
ScanSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
