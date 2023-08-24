We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Equinor (EQNR) to Initiate Floating Wind Farm in Norway
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) and its partners will initiate the world’s largest floating offshore wind power farm.
The Hywind Tampen farm, which is operated by Equinor, will supply power to the nearby oil and gas platforms.
The wind park will reduce emissions from these platforms by 200,000 tons per year. This is equivalent to 0.4% of Norway’s total carbon dioxide emissions in 2022.
Hywind Tampen is an 88MW floating wind power project, which is designed to provide clean electricity for five platforms at the Snorre and Gullfaks offshore fields in the Norwegian North Sea. The Hywind Tampen wind farm began producing power in November 2022, with full production reached earlier this month.
Hywind Tampen involves 11 wind turbines fixed to a floating base, which is anchored to the seafloor, rather than fixed to the ocean bed. It is suitable for use in deeper waters offshore and Equinor plans to develop this project further.
Equinor is one of the leading offshore wind energy developers. Norway is targeting 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2040. In March, the country scheduled an auction for the first three commercial floating installations.
The project will help create a better energy system in Norway while creating employment to accelerate the expanding green economy.
Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world. Equinor’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space and align operations with the Paris Climate Agreement.
