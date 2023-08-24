Overall, ETFs pulled out $6.2 billion in capital last week, taking year-to-date inflows to $279.1 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $3.7 billion in outflows, followed by $1.3 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $629.8 million in inverse ETFs, per etf.com.
5 ETFs That Saw Most Inflows Last Week
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) , iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV - Free Report) , SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL - Free Report) , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last week.
Wall Street extended the decline for the third week due to a rise in yields. After hitting a trough of 3.6% in April, yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit an almost 16-year high to above 4.3%, driven by expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for a longer span to fight inflation. The 2-year Treasury yield rose to above 5% (read: 6 ETFs to Play "Upside Risks" to Inflation).
A raft of strong economic data kept alive fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer. U.S. retail sales came in better than expected, rising 0.7% in July. Additionally, inflation rose for the first time in July after 12 straight months of decline. The Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% year over year, up from an increase of 3% in June, which was the lowest in over two years. Although inflation has dropped from a peak of 9.1%, it is still significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
We have detailed the ETFs below:
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report)
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped asset flow creation last week, pulling in $1.5 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.1% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare and financials round off its next two spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: 3 ETFs to Invest Like Warren Buffett).
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $342.6 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV - Free Report)
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accumulated around $813.2 million in its asset base last week. It offers exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities less than or equal to three months. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF follows the ICE 0-3 Month US Treasury Securities Index with an average maturity of 0.10 years and an effective duration of 0.09 years (read: Treasury ETFs on Way to Win Record Inflows in 2023: Here's Why).
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has AUM of $13.6 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 2.3 million shares. SGOV charges 7 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL - Free Report)
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF saw an inflow of $659.5 million last week. It seeks to provide exposure to zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of 1-3 months. It follows the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index, holding 19 securities in its basket. Both average maturity and adjusted duration are at 0.10 years each.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has AUM of $29.1 billion and an average daily volume of 5.6 million shares. It charges 13 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report)
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $651 million in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.5% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector while consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrials round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.6 million shares. It has AUM of $325.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM - Free Report)
iShares Russell 2000 ETF has accumulated $533 million in its asset base. It is the largest and most popular ETF in the small-cap space, with AUM of $53.7 billion and an average daily volume of 26 million shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds well-diversified 1,990 stocks in its basket and has key holdings in industrials, financials, healthcare, information technology and consumer discretionary (read: ETFs to Gain on a Strong Dollar).
iShares Russell 2000 ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.