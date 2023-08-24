We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Unit to Upgrade Xiangjiaba Plant in China
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) unit, GE Vernova’s Hydro Power business secured a contract from Yangtze Power to upgrade the latter’s China based 6.4 giga-watt Xiangjiaba Hydropower Plant.
GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Hydro Power business delivers hydropower solutions to provide more renewable energy to the world.
Xiangjiaba Hydropower plant and its eight hydropower units are situated in the downstream of the Jinsha River. Per the deal, General Electric will design, produce, supply, install and commission three sets of main shaft air supply pipe of the Xiangjiaba Hydropower Plant. This will augment the sealing mechanism while preserving hydropower plant’s efficiency as well. The upgrade is likely to be completed in the first half of 2024.
Commissioned in 2014, the Xiangjiaba power plant is one of the largest hydropower plants in the country and is a crucial source of energy from western areas to East China, which provides green energy to approximately five million people every year. Besides its power generation role, the Xiangjiaba project aids in flood prevention, boosts shipping conditions and promotes agricultural irrigation in the region, reducing 12 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.
