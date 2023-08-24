We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed at $10.84, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 7.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.13%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 29, 2023. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, down 11.83% from the year-ago period.
NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.43 per share and revenue of $7.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.85% and +7.3%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.