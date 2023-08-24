Back to top

Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.51 billion, up 101.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.70, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +20.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09, the EPS surprise was +29.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $2.49 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Visualization: $379 million versus $315.32 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.6% change.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $253 million versus $308.91 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
  • Revenue- OEM and Other: $66 million compared to the $108.88 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Data Center: $10.32 billion compared to the $7.90 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +171.2% year over year.
Shares of Nvidia have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

