Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2023, Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.91, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $1.10 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion.
  • Net Revenue- Subscription: $1.27 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion.
  • Net Revenue- Maintenance: $14 million versus $13.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.7% change.
  • Net Revenue- Other: $61 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $62.21 million.
  • Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Net Revenue by Product Type- Other: $24 million compared to the $61.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue by product family- Other: $24 million compared to the $10.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction): $627 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $620.38 million.
  • Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment): $74 million compared to the $51.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by Product Type- Make: $130 million versus $127.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue by Product Type- Design: $1.15 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing): $256 million compared to the $264.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Autodesk have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

