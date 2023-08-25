Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG - Free Report) is a commercial real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a provider of additives and specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21% downward over the last 60 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


