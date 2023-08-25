We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinross (KGC) Granted Right to Earn 70% Interest in Launi East
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) has been granted the right to acquire up to an undivided 70% interest in the Launi East Property, located southeast of Aurion Resources Ltd.’s 100%-owned Risti Property. This right has been granted in a formal definitive option agreement that Aurion Resources Ltd. has signed with KGC.
In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Kinross can acquire a 70% undivided stake in the Launi East Property by spending a minimum of $10 million on exploration on or before the deal’s seventh anniversary. Kinross has agreed to spend a minimum of $2 million on exploration on or before the second anniversary of the agreement, subject to receiving all necessary permits for a drilling program.
Aurion's investment in the joint venture will be transformed into a 2% Net Smelter Return (NSR) Royalty on the property if its share is decreased to 10% or below. For $2 million, Kinross can buy half of the royalty, reducing it to 1% of net smelter returns.
Shares of KGC have gained 33.7% over the past year compared with an 8.4% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Kinross is on track to meet its production target of 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%) for 2023. Production is projected to stay strong through 2023. Its productions in 2024 and 2025 are predicted to remain stable at 2.1 million and 2 million attributable gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%), respectively.
The company is also on pace to achieve its 2023 production cost of sales, all-in-sustaining cost and attributable capital expenditure targets.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Kinross currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Denison Mine Corp. (DNN - Free Report) and Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has rallied roughly 53.1% in the past year. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting in one. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Denison Mines currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has gained roughly 10.9% in the past year. DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.
Veritiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has rallied roughly 22.4% in the past year. VRTV beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6%, on average.