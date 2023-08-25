Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 24, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI - Free Report) gained 3.8% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) gained 3.3% on the semiconductor boom.
  • Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) jumped 13.5% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.12 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 per share.
  • CNX Resources Corporation’s (CNX - Free Report) shares lost 1.1%, with global oil prices sliding.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy retail semiconductor