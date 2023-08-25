We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NVMI broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
Shares of NVMI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that NVMI could be poised for a continued surge.
Looking at NVMI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Investors may want to watch NVMI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.