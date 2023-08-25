Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Burlington Stores (BURL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) reported $2.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Burlington Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores at period end: 939 versus 951.6 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable Store Sales: 4% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net sales: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $4.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Burlington Stores here>>>

Shares of Burlington Stores have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise