Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) reported $7.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion, representing a surprise of +1.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar Tree here>>>
- Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales: 7.8% versus 4.87% estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Enterprise - Same-Store Sales: 6.9% versus 4.91% estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales: 5.8% compared to the 4.98% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Family Dollar - Ending stores: 8299 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8319.17.
- Total - Number of stores: 16476 versus 16528.17 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Dollar Tree - Ending stores: 8177 versus 8209 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage: 70.9 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 71.2 Msq ft.
- Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage: 62.8 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.59 Msq ft.
- Net Sales- Dollar Tree: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.77 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
- Net Sales- Family Dollar: $3.45 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
- Total net sales: $7.32 billion compared to the $7.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
- Other revenue: $5.20 million compared to the $3.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.5% year over year.
Shares of Dollar Tree have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.