Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About OSI (OSIS) Q4 Earnings

OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) reported $411.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. EPS of $2.66 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.46 million, representing a surprise of +7.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OSI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Healthcare Division: $59.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$17.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$13.43 million.
  • Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division: $100.92 million versus $95.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
  • Revenues- Security Division: $269.10 million compared to the $250.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year.
Shares of OSI have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

