We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
4 Reasons to Add CurtissWright (CW) to Your Portfolio Now
CurtissWright Corp. (CW - Free Report) is a multi-national company providing highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $9.07. This indicates an increase of 2.8% in the last 60 days.
The consensus estimate for CW’s 2024 EPS is pinned at $9.86, indicating growth of 3.8% in the last 60 days.
CurtissWright’s trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise is 4.08%.
Dividend History
This aerospace company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. CurtissWright paid 75 cents per share in 2022. It raised its dividend in May 2023, taking the quarterly figure to 20 cents, resulting in an annual payout of 80 cents per share.
The company increased its dividend four times in the past five years. CW’s current dividend yield is 0.39%, better than the industry’s average of 0.
Debt Position
The current ratio of CW was 2.11 as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with the industry’s 2.28. A ratio of more than 1 indicates that the stock has sufficient financial capability to pay its short-term debt obligations.
The debt-to-capital of CW is 35.5% as of Jun 30, 2023, showing an improvement from 39.98% registered by the S&P 500 group. It indicates that the company is using less debt than the S&P 500 group, which is a positive sign amid the rising interest environment.
Return on Equity (ROE)
ROE is a measure of a company’s financial performance and shows how it is utilizing its funds. CW’s ROE is currently at 16.58%, better than the industry’s average of 6.9%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than peers.
Price Performance
In the past six months, CW’s shares have gained 16.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks in the same sector are Textron (TXT - Free Report) , Transdigm Group (TDG - Free Report) and AAR (AIR - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of Textron is currently pegged at 11.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2023 EPS is pegged at $5.30, implying an increase of 4.1% in the past 60 days.
The long-term earnings growth of Transdigm Group is currently pinned at 25.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s fiscal 2023 EPS is pegged at $25.11, implying growth of 4.5% in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAR’s fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at $3.46, implying an increase of 1.8% in the past 60 days. AAR’s trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise is 5.81%.