Viavi (VIAV) Unveils Testing Solutions for NTN and HAPs Network

Viavi Solutions Inc. introduced new testing capabilities for base stations and end-to-end networks, designed to support Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) and High-Altitude Platforms (HAPs). NTN holds great potential in extending network coverage into underserved remote regions while also supporting mission-critical applications. However, testing procedures of 5G satellite communication systems is a complex endeavor. A study conducted by Viavi suggests that the expansion of satellite communications is projected to lead to the deployment of around 30,000 additional satellites in Earth's orbit. This substantial increase underscores the growing demand for robust NTN testing capabilities on a larger scale, presenting an immense opportunity for business expansion in this direction. Amid such growing interest, it is important to prioritize comprehensive testing procedures to ensure the reliability, stability, and optimal performance of NTN and HAP networks. TeraVM, an application emulation and security performance solution combined with TM500 Network Tester, is utilized to match this requirement. The deployment of TM500 plays a vital role in testing the functionality of base stations. It accomplishes this by simulating mobility patterns, signal propagation delays and other distinctive conditions specific to NTNs. Meanwhile, the TeraVM is employed to simulate core network functionalities. Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its strategy of expansion in various markets, such as wireless & fiber, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing, is likely to bring long-term benefits. The 5G transition is expected to be disruptive, creating new avenues for industries across the board. 5G is likely to augment the scalability, security and universal mobility of the telecommunications industry, which is expected to propel the wide proliferation of IoT. The telecom firms are facilitating their customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations and seamlessly migrate to 5G by offering easy programmability and flexible automation. The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Viavi's solutions are well-positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. The stock has lost 30.7% in the past year against the industry's growth of 15.5%.
Viavi Solutions Inc. introduced new testing capabilities for base stations and end-to-end networks, designed to support Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) and High-Altitude Platforms (HAPs). NTN holds great potential in extending network coverage into underserved remote regions while also supporting mission-critical applications. However, testing procedures of 5G satellite communication systems is a complex endeavor.
A study conducted by Viavi suggests that the expansion of satellite communications is projected to lead to the deployment of around 30,000 additional satellites in Earth's orbit. This substantial increase underscores the growing demand for robust NTN testing capabilities on a larger scale, presenting an immense opportunity for business expansion in this direction.
Amid such growing interest, it is important to prioritize comprehensive testing procedures to ensure the reliability, stability, and optimal performance of NTN and HAP networks. TeraVM, an application emulation and security performance solution combined with TM500 Network Tester, is utilized to match this requirement.
The deployment of TM500 plays a vital role in testing the functionality of base stations. It accomplishes this by simulating mobility patterns, signal propagation delays and other distinctive conditions specific to NTNs. Meanwhile, the TeraVM is employed to simulate core network functionalities.
Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its strategy of expansion in various markets, such as wireless & fiber, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing, is likely to bring long-term benefits.
The 5G transition is expected to be disruptive, creating new avenues for industries across the board. 5G is likely to augment the scalability, security and universal mobility of the telecommunications industry, which is expected to propel the wide proliferation of IoT. The telecom firms are facilitating their customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations and seamlessly migrate to 5G by offering easy programmability and flexible automation.
The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.
The stock has lost 30.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 15.5%.
