Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Marvell (MRVL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marvell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by End Market- Data Center: $459.80 million compared to the $438.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.5% year over year.
  • Revenue by End Market- Carrier Infrastructure: $275.50 million versus $278.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
  • Revenue by End Market- Automotive/Industrial: $110.20 million compared to the $101.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.
  • Revenue by End Market- Consumer: $167.70 million versus $187.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Revenue by End Market- Enterprise Networking: $327.70 million versus $324.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marvell here>>>

Shares of Marvell have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise