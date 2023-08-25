Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reported revenue of $445.83 million, up 22.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.69, compared to -$0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404.21 million, representing a surprise of +10.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Affirm Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gain (loss) on sales of loans: $32.33 million versus $32.36 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.5% change.
  • Servicing income: $23.21 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $22.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Interest income: $214.82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $186.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.1%.
  • Virtual card network revenue: $34.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Merchant network revenue: $141.42 million versus $130.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.
Shares of Affirm Holdings have returned -18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

