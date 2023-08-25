Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Workday (WDAY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2023, Workday (WDAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +14.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Workday performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription Revenue Backlog: $17.85 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $16.69 billion.
  • Headcount: 17887 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18047.84.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other countries: $442.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $441.22 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.34 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription services: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on 27 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $162.83 million versus $160.25 million estimated by 27 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Workday here>>>

Shares of Workday have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Workday, Inc. (WDAY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise