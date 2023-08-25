Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Splunk (SPLK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2023, Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) reported revenue of $910.59 million, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $888.15 million, representing a surprise of +2.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +69.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Splunk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $3.86 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.83 billion.
  • Cloud ARR: $1.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion.
  • Revenues- License: $295.44 million compared to the $269.85 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and services: $169.98 million versus $164.23 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenues- Cloud services: $445.16 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $449.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Splunk here>>>

Shares of Splunk have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise