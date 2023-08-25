We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Axalta (AXTA) Partners With Xaar to Introduce Digital Paint
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) has partnered with Xaar to unveil Axalta NextJet, a next-generation, sustainable digital paint solution for the transportation industry.
Digital paint is an advanced painting system that allows accurate paint placement. Axalta NextJet gives design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and helps customers create patterns, details and graphics in a sustainable manner using Axalta and Xaar’s patented technology.
In addition to removing the masking, the award-winning digital paint coating technique minimizes labor, energy and waste. It also aids in improving productivity and efficiency rates. This can result in a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions and significant cost savings for producers of two-tone vehicles.
The company's latest innovation is driven by Xaar's leading inkjet technology combined with AXTA’s patented jetting paint. This distinctive market offering is an outcome of Axalta's investments in digital paint research and development.
The Axalta NextJet is the first collaboration between an inkjet printhead manufacturer and a coatings manufacturer. Customers are evaluating the combined technological solution, which could start production as early as 2024.
Shares of AXTA have gained 7.1% over the past year compared with a 17.4% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Axalta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Denison Mine Corp. (DNN - Free Report) and Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has rallied roughly 48.7% in the past year. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting in one. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Denison Mines currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has gained roughly 9.5% in the past year. DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.
Veritiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has rallied roughly 19.2% in the past year. VRTV beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6%, on average.