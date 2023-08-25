Axalta (AXTA) Partners With Xaar to Introduce Digital Paint

Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) has partnered with Xaar to unveil Axalta NextJet, a next-generation, sustainable digital paint solution for the transportation industry.

Digital paint is an advanced painting system that allows accurate paint placement. Axalta NextJet gives design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and helps customers create patterns, details and graphics in a sustainable manner using Axalta and Xaar’s patented technology.

In addition to removing the masking, the award-winning digital paint coating technique minimizes labor, energy and waste. It also aids in improving productivity and efficiency rates. This can result in a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions and significant cost savings for producers of two-tone vehicles.

The company's latest innovation is driven by Xaar's leading inkjet technology combined with AXTA’s patented jetting paint. This distinctive market offering is an outcome of Axalta's investments in digital paint research and development.

The Axalta NextJet is the first collaboration between an inkjet printhead manufacturer and a coatings manufacturer.  Customers are evaluating the combined technological solution, which could start production as early as 2024.

Shares of AXTA have gained 7.1% over the past year compared with a 17.4% rise of its industry.

Axalta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

