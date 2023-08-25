Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY - Free Report) is a life science company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG - Free Report) is a holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

