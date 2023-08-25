Back to top

Company News for Aug 25, 2023

  • Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) gained 1.6% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share.
  • Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NTES - Free Report) lost 4% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) fell 4.9% and weighed down on the Dow Jones Index.
  • Apple Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) shares slid 2.6% on the tech slump.

