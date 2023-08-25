We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
4 Reasons to Add Middlesex Water (MSEX) to Your Portfolio Now
Middlesex Water Company’s (MSEX - Free Report) steady capital investment, customer additions and organic growth are boosting its performance.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pinned at $2.23, reflecting growth of 0.5% in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $172 million, suggesting an increase of 5.9% from the year-ago reported figures.
Long Dividend History & Dividend Yield
Courtesy of its steady performance, management has been able to increase dividends for 50 consecutive years. MSEX’s current annual dividend rate is $1.25 per share and its dividend yield is currently pegged at 1.58%.
Regular Investments
Middlesex Water makes consistent investments to upgrade and maintain existing infrastructure to provide reliable 24x7 services to its expanding customer base. The company plans to invest $266 million during the 2023-2025 time period to strengthen its water and wastewater infrastructure as well as provide services to customers in a safe, reliable and efficient manner.
Another water utility, American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) , is also very active in upgrading its water and wastewater infrastructure as well as making regular investments. American Water has plans to invest $2.9 billion in 2023 and more over the next decade.
Return on Equity
Return on equity (ROE) is a measure of a company’s financial performance and shows how it is utilizing its funds. Middlesex Water’s ROE is currently pegged at 9.23%, better than the industry average of 8.98%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than peers.
Price Performance
Over the past six months, the stock has lost 2% compared with the industry’s decline of 38.1%.
Other Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked stocks in the same industry include American States Water (AWR - Free Report) and SJW Group (SJW - Free Report) , each currently holding a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
American States Water’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pinned at 6.3%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.4% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up by 0.33% in the past 60 days.
SJW Group reported a positive earnings surprise of 20.97% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up by 0.4% in the past 90 days.