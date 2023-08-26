We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed at $255.53, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 0.67% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.8% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, down 25.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.63 billion, down 13.47% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.88 per share and revenue of $28.49 billion, which would represent changes of -18.9% and -9.48%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.19% lower within the past month. Danaher is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Danaher has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.56 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.
Also, we should mention that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
