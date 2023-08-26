We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) closed at $41.82, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 10.65% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.8% in that time.
Alaska Air Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alaska Air Group is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.88 billion, up 1.78% from the prior-year quarter.
ALK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $10.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.49% and +9.65%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. Alaska Air Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Alaska Air Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.68, which means Alaska Air Group is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, ALK's PEG ratio is currently 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ALK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.