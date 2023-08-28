Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a retailer of apparels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) is an electrical building wires and cables company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

