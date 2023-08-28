We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Rides on Loan Originations, Costs Jump
Growing demand for customized financing and a solid balance sheet position are expected to support Hercules Capital, Inc.’s (HTGC - Free Report) total investment income. Elevated expense levels and a lack of geographical diversification are concerning.
Looking at its fundamentals, as of Jun 30, 2023, HTGC had $670.7 million in liquidity, including $61.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $609 million in credit facilities. Also, it has long-term issuer ratings of BBB- and Baa3 from Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, respectively, along with a stable outlook, which renders it favorable access to the debt market. Also, the company has the availability to draw on credit facilities when required.
Hercules Capital is a small participant in a market with huge growth prospects. The company’s concentrated focus on its credit performance is impressive. In 2021, the company closed $2.6 billion in new debt and equity commitments while in 2022, it closed $3.13 billion. In the first half of 2023, the company delivered $1.07 billion in gross new debt and equity commitments.
Driven by the rise in demand for customized financing and a robust deal pipeline, total new commitments are expected to keep increasing. This, in turn, will support growth in total investment income. We expect the metric to jump 38.4% in 2024.
Yet, Hercules Capital’s total gross operating expenses witnessed a CAGR of 9.4% over the last four years (2018-2022) on the back of higher compensation costs and interest expenses. The upward trend continued in the first half of 2023. While the company’s efforts to expand originations will likely lead to enhanced growth prospects, it is expected to result in elevated costs. We project total gross operating expenses to reflect a CAGR of 15.4% by 2025.
To comply with regulatory requirements, HTGC invests primarily in U.S.-based companies. Persistent regulatory constraints amid the tough economic scenario may lead to increased funding costs and thereby limit the company’s access to the capital markets. Its foreign investment income will also be limited to support its overall financials.
Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have jumped 24.2%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 8.6% by a wide margiin.
