Why CNO Financial (CNO) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

CNO Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Carmel, CNO Financial (CNO - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 1.23% so far this year. The insurance holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.15 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.59%. This compares to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.18% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.67%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 9.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, CNO Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.65%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, CNO's payout ratio is 29%, which means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CNO is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.64 per share, with earnings expected to increase 13.30% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CNO is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


