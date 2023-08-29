Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) is a company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation (BUSE - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Busey Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

First Bancorp (FBNC - Free Report) is the bank holding company for First Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) - free report >>

First Bancorp (FBNC) - free report >>

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) - free report >>

Published in

finance