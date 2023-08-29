Back to top

Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Malibu Boats (MBUU - Free Report) reported revenue of $372.3 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.98, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328.12 million, representing a surprise of +13.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Malibu Boats performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales per Unit - Total: $146,001 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141,602.
  • Unit Volume by Segment - Total: 2550 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2322.5.
  • Revenue by product- Cobalt: $83.30 million versus $71.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Net sales - Saltwater Fishing: $128.70 million versus $109.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by product- Malibu: $160.30 million compared to the $147 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Malibu Boats here>>>

Shares of Malibu Boats have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

