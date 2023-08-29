Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Chico's (CHS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Chico's FAS (CHS - Free Report) reported $545.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554.9 million, representing a surprise of -1.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chico's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1258 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1262.5.
  • Number of stores - Total Chicos: 604 compared to the 604.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total WH/BM: 375 compared to the 375.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total Soma: 279 versus 282.5 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Chico?s: $274.22 million compared to the $282.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
  • Net sales- Soma: $120.86 million versus $126.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Net sales- White House Black Market: $150.05 million compared to the $145.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chico's here>>>

Shares of Chico's have returned -16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise