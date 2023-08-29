Back to top

Donaldson (DCI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $879.5 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $896.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Life Sciences segment: $59.90 million compared to the $67.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions: $542.50 million versus $565.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Industrial products: $277.10 million compared to the $266.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions: $241 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.60 million.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket: $401.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $430.90 million.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense: $36.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.35 million.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road: $103.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.90 million.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road: $37.30 million compared to the $35.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment: $88.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.51 million.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences: -$7.40 million compared to the $7.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products: $53.20 million compared to the $47.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated: -$16.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$14.10 million.
Shares of Donaldson have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

