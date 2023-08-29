Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Napco (NSSC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Napco (NSSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.66 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Napco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Service revenues: $16.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.
  • Net Sales- Equipment revenues: $28.55 million compared to the $30.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Equipment: $8.70 million versus $9.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Service: $14.34 million compared to the $14.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Napco have returned -39.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

