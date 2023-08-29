We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Buy (BBY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended July 2023, Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.58 billion, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +15.09%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - YoY change: -6.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -6.95%.
- Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change: -6.3% compared to the -7.12% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Comparable store sales - International - YoY change: -5.4% versus -5.78% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Domestic - Total: 969 compared to the 965 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores: 20 versus 20 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores: 128 versus 126.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores: 32 versus 32 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Retail square footage - Domestic - Total: 36.87 Msq ft compared to the 36.83 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
- Retail square footage - International - Total: 3.63 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6 Msq ft.
- Retail square footage - Total: 40.5 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40.43 Msq ft.
- Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $8.89 billion versus $8.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
- Geographic Revenue- International: $693 million versus $711.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.
Shares of Best Buy have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.