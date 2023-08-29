Shell (SHEL) Starts Gas Production at Timi Field in Malaysia

Shell plc’s ( SHEL Quick Quote SHEL - Free Report) subsidiary, Sarawak Shell Berhad recently announced the commencement of gas production from its Timi platform in Malaysia, operating under the SK318 production sharing contract. This endeavor not only signifies a breakthrough in gas production but also reflects Shell's unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation and the ongoing energy transition. Unveiling Timi: Pioneering Sustainability and Efficiency
The Timi platform stands testimony to Shell's commitment to innovation, featuring a solar and wind hybrid power system. Notably, this marks Shell's pioneering achievement of introducing the very first wellhead platform in Malaysia that harnesses the potency of renewable energy sources. This advanced system not only signifies a significant step toward sustainability but also enhances cost efficiency.
Revolutionizing Efficiency: Lighter Footprint and Reduced Dependency
The Timi platform's ingeniously designed structure weighs approximately 60% less than conventional tender-assisted drilling wellhead platforms, which predominantly rely on conventional oil and gas energy sources. This innovative approach not only diminishes the platform's ecological footprint but also elevates its efficiency quotient.
Timi's Productive Potential: Spearheading Energy Generation
Timi's strategic design ensures an impressive peak gas production capability of up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This momentous output will be effectively transported through a cutting-edge 80-kilometre pipeline to the well-established F23 production hub. The visionary project bears significance in nurturing the forthcoming expansion in the central Luconia region, strategically located off the vibrant coast of Sarawak.
Fortified Commitment: Shell's Enduring Legacy
Shell has a long history of success in Malaysia. The company continues to be dedicated to its mission to fuel the country's economic advancement while meticulously navigating the complexities of the energy transition, led by the capable stewardship of Malaysia Petroleum Management, PETRONAS. The cornerstone of this commitment lies in nurturing a portfolio of investments that not only endures but also thrives in the face of competition and adversity.
In conclusion, the inception of gas production from the Timi platform stands as a testament to Shell's visionary approach to sustainability, innovation and resilience. It portrays the trajectory toward an energy-efficient future, where solutions and strategic partnerships culminate in a thriving, balanced energy landscape for Malaysia.
Image: Bigstock
