Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.28, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.62% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Conagra Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion, up 1.57% from the year-ago period.
CAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $12.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.81% and +0.89%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Conagra Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Conagra Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Conagra Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.87.
It is also worth noting that CAG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.