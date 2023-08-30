Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG - Free Report) is an investment management company for the cannabis industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) is a healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Now Inc. (DNOW - Free Report) is a distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

