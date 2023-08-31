We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras, (PBR) CNOOC Sign a Strategic Expansion Cooperation Deal
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company, signed a strategic cooperation with China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) in order to expand the latter’s presence in Brazil's deep-water pre-salt basins, per media reports.
The deal, according to CNOOC, is a milestone in the development of the cooperation and has major implications for the Belt and Road Initiative and international energy cooperation. Most of the Chinese oil and gas companies, according to an analyst, have recently expanded domestic production while purchasing stakes in other oilfields as the country has been strengthening its energy security by diversifying its procurement.
According to an analyst at BloombergNEF, CNOOC's oil and gas production is anticipated to increase more than 6% annually between 2022 and 2024. According to the data published by BloombergNEF, pre-salt oil production in Brazil has increased dramatically over the previous 10 years, increasing from 70,000 barrels per day (b/d) in January 2011 to 2.3 million b/d by the third quarter of 2022. Brazil's pre-salt oil projects are extremely cost-competitive and such projects only need to attain a break-even status on a project level at a price of $35 per barrel.
CNOOC has a strong foothold in Brazil's oil and gas industry, with a 7.34% stake in an integrated development project, the deepwater Buzios field, and a 9.65% stake in the Mero oilfield development. In Brazil, CNOOC is the first foreign company to achieve autonomous natural gas sales.
